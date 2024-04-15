Trump Denied Request to Attend Son's Graduation

Trump wanted a day off from court to attend Barron’s high school graduation, but learned what it’s like to be a regular American.Donald Trump will not be given a day off from being present at his criminal hush money trial to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation in Florida, Judge Juan Merchan said on Monday.

Trump then complained that he was not being afforded a fair shake, rambling about his “presidential immunity” claim pending before the Supreme Court, people across the United States “being mugged and killed all day long” while prosecutors handle his case. “And that’s why I’m very proud to be here,” he said. “This is an assault on our country. And it’s a country that’s failing.”

Trump Son Graduation Trial Request Denial

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump request to delay NY hush money trial denied by appeals court judgeFormer President Trump's attempt to delay his hush money payments trial failed in a New York appeals court on Tuesday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Trump's Request to Delay Hush Money Trial Denied for Third TimeFormer President Donald Trump's request to delay his hush money criminal trial was denied Wednesday, marking the third time this week his lawyers' attempts to delay the trial have failed. Trump's arguments for the delay hinged on three reasons: that Judge Juan M. Merchan should be recused; the requirements to file pre-motion letters were too restrictive; and the defense should be permitted to argue presidential immunity as a defense.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Trump request to delay hush-money trial denied for third timeFormer President Donald's Trump's request to delay his hush money criminal trial has been denied, marking the third time this week his lawyers' attempts to delay the trial have failed.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Trump Loses Attempts to Dismiss Indictments in Two Criminal CasesDonald Trump faced twin losses in court as judges denied his attempts to dismiss indictments in two of his criminal cases. One ruling in Florida federal court rejected Trump's bid to drop charges related to mishandling classified documents, while another ruling in Fulton County Superior Court denied his request to dismiss his Georgia election interference case. The rulings came after a New York Supreme Court judge denied Trump's request to delay his upcoming hush money trial.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer remains in prison after request for new trial denied'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed's request for a new trial and immediate release from prison was denied Friday. She was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on March 6.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Georgia to see first execution in 4 years after clemency request deniedWilli James Pye is scheduled to be executed on March 20, 2024, for the of Alicia Lynn Yarbrough in 1993. His lawyers' request for clemency was rejected.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »