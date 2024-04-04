Trump Defends Capitol Attack Defendants in 2024 Campaign

Trump has made his defense of those incarcerated in Capitol attack cases a central piece of his 2024 campaign. Many are accused of assaulting police. Some others fled found that just 15 people charged in connection with the Capitol attack are currently being held pretrial at the order of federal judges . That number of pretrial detainees has decreased in recent months, as more and more Jan.

6 defendants have taken plea deals or been found guilty, and as federal judges have been hesitant to hold new arrestees in pre-trial custody more than three years after the attack. Though Trump said on Jan. 7, 2021, that “those who broke the law” during the Capitol riot would “pay,” he has made his defense of incarcerated Jan. 6 defendants a major plank of his 2024 campaign. Trump has called Jan. 6 detainees “More than 1,350 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, and prosecutors have secured more than 950 conviction

Trump Capitol Attack Defense Campaign Incarcerated Pretrial Detainees Federal Judges Plea Deals Guilty Jan. 6 Defendants Law Riot Convictions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spring Summer 2024 2024 / 2025 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Source: efashionallure - 🏆 721. / 51 Read more »

Comparison: 2024 Chevrolet Trax vs 2024 Kia Seltos | Car ReviewsHow to choose between the 2024 Chevrolet Trax and the 2024 Kia Seltos? Both offer tons of positives, but your choice may come down to three letters: AWD.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Verstappen Favored Once MoreFormula 1 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix odds, picks, and predictions. F1 betting picks and driver odds at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 9.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Zendaya, Emma Stone & More Oscars 2024 Red Carpet ArrivalsOscars 2024 red carpet: live updates of every celebrity at the Academy Awards 2024.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Samsung Premieres New 2024 TV Lineup at CES 2024Samsung has unveiled its new 2024 TV lineup at CES 2024, featuring stunning displays and offering a $100 discount for pre-orders. The lineup includes 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs, OLED, Lifestyle, and MICRO LED displays.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Blockchain Life 2024 | Dubai, October 22-23, 2024The main event in the world of cryptocurrencies, mining, and web3 - Blockchain Life 2024 will take place in Dubai on October 22-23. It is expected that more than 8000 people from 140 countries will attend the forum - founders of the largest companies, industry leaders, and hundreds of young projects.

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »