Trump Criticizes Judge and Prosecutors in Hush Money Case

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower after leaving Manhattan criminal court, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. The hush money trial of Trump begun Monday with jury selection. in New York. He is the first former president to stand trial in a criminal case. Trump goes after the judge and prosecutors in his hush money case in last rally before trial beginsOutside the New York Court where jury selection has begun, critics of Trump chanted “No one is above the law”.

Trump denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. Both sides claim the case is about election interference. Mullaney said the court proceedings could keep the presidential candidate tied up for weeks. The White House is trying to keep its distance. There are 42 questions listed on the juror questionnaire. Jury selection will continue until a panel of 12 New Yorkers plus alternates are seated. The selection process could take weeks.

