Trump Criticizes Jewish Voters Supporting Biden and Frames Election as Test of Christianity

Donald Trump criticizes Jewish voters who support President Joe Biden and portrays the election as a test of Christianity 's strength in the US. He accuses Biden of losing control of the Israel situation and continues his appeal to evangelical conservatives.

Trump previously stated that Jewish people voting for Democrats hate their religion and Israel.

