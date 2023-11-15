Trump could face political fallout if he settles New York fraud trial, attorney says

Donald Trump could face major political fallout if he settles his New York fraud trial, a prominent attorney has said. Paul Golden, a partner at New York law firm Coffey Modica, told Newsweek that while Trump settled a case involving Trump University in 2018, 'it is possible the public would view a settlement of the current fraud case very differently.' Golden spoke following courtroom speculation that Trump may be willing to settle the case, which he has already partially lost.

The trial stems from a $250-million lawsuit filed in 2022 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that Trump and top executives at his family company, The Trump Organization, conspired to increase his net worth by billions of dollars on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to make deals and secure loans. 'Settlement is a difficult decision for anyone, especially if they feel they will ultimately be vindicated,' Golden said

