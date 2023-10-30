Trump Could Be Kicked Off the Ballot in Days and Still Become President

Donald Trump is set to face his latest legal battle, as the civil trial into whether the former president can be on Colorado's ballot in the 2024 election is set to begin Monday.Trump is facing a lawsuit from the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) challenging his candidacy in the Centennial State over his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol building.

But Biden won Colorado by nearly 14 percentage points, and Democrats swept statewide races in 2022, defying expectations of a 'red wave' that would bring Republicans to victory and hampering hopes of a GOP comeback. The Cook Political Report lists the state as 'Safe Democrat' in 2024, and every statewide poll shows Biden leading.

