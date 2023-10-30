Trump confuses Iowa and South Dakota during speech

Bill Barr warns of 'retribution,' 'chaos' in second Trump presidencyHow the New York Times has changed and thrived over four decadesHow to reinvigorate the American dreamJoe: We're not going to shut up; these are the people who tried to end the American experiment'It's never the time' Joe pushes back against speaker's gun legislation remarksManhunt for Maine shooting suspect enters second dayJohn Kirby: We have to make sure aid gets into Gaza safelyWhile on...

Bill Barr warns of 'retribution,' 'chaos' in second Trump presidencyHow the New York Times has changed and thrived over four decadesHow to reinvigorate the American dreamJoe: We're not going to shut up; these are the people who tried to end the American experiment'It's never the time' Joe pushes back against speaker's gun legislation remarksManhunt for Maine shooting suspect enters second dayJohn Kirby: We have to make sure aid gets into Gaza safelyWhile on the campaign train over the weekend, former President Trump confused Iowa and South Dakota and he falsely claimed Hungary and Russia share a border. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Steve Kornacki: A tie for second place in Iowa with DeSantis and HaleyIvy League college sends officers to Jewish center after online antisemitic messages

United States Headlines Read more: MSNBC »

South Dakota State alone atop MVFC after beating South Dakota 37-3Amar Johnson ran for pair of touchdowns and South Dakota State shut down South Dakota 37-3 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches’ poll, and the ninth-ranked Coyotes came in as the last two teams unbeaten in conference play. Read more ⮕

Steam Devils Spotted On South Dakota’s Canyon LakeA recent cold front in South Dakota spawned steam devils on Canyon Lake. The near single-digit air temperatures combined with gentle winds to create this weather phenomenon. Read more ⮕

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump to speak at rally in Sioux City, IowaBrady Knox is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner with a particular focus on Russia, Eastern Europe, and foreign affairs. Hailing from Pittsburgh, he graduated from Miami University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Russian, Eastern European, and Eurasian studies and political science. He was in St. Read more ⮕

Trump predicts he'll win Iowa caucus, flubs city's name during campaign stopDonald Trump predicted Sunday he would win Iowa's Republican presidential caucuses in January, tossing aside what he called advisers' caution not to... Read more ⮕

Trump predicts he'll win Iowa caucus, flubs city's name during campaign stopDonald Trump predicted Sunday he would win Iowa's Republican presidential caucuses in January, tossing aside what he called advisers' caution not to... Read more ⮕

Trump flubs Sioux City for Sioux Falls, 'no way' Iowa votes against meDonald Trump predicted Sunday he would win Iowa's Republican presidential caucuses in January, tossing aside what he called advisers' caution not to overstate expectations, even as he greeted his audience by naming a city in a neighboring state. Read more ⮕