Trump compartió información secreta sobre armas nucleares con un empresario, según medios

El exmandatario se enfrenta a un juicio por acumular documentos clasificados en su mansión de Mar-a-Lago, en Florida, donde supuestamente tuvo lugar, en 2021, la conversación entre Trump y Anthony Pratt, que dirige una de las compañías de papel y embalaje más grandes del mundo. Durante la charla, el republicano aparentemente reveló la cantidad de cabezas atómicas que llevan a bordo los submarinos nucleares estadounidenses y la distancia mínima a la que pueden acercarse a los submarinos rusos sin ser detectados, según The New York Times, que cita a fuentes cercanas. Trump, sin embargo, no llegó a enseñarle a Pratt ninguno de los documentos clasificados que después fueron encontrados en su residencia tras una redada del FBI. Se cree que el empresario acabó revelando la información que le dio Trump a decenas de personas, incluidos miembros del Gobierno australiano. Sin embargo, un exembajador de ese país en Estados Unidos, Joe Hockey, le quitó hierro al asunto, asegurando en declaraciones a The New York Times que todos esos datos son de sobra conocidos por Australia, aliado de Washington y cuyos soldados llevan años 'sirviendo junto a estadounidenses en submarinos de EE.UU.'. Pratt fue interrogado como parte de la investigación liderada por el fiscal especial Jack Smith que acabó con la imputación de Trump en Miami por su manejo de documentos sensibles de la Administración, aunque su nombre no aparece en el documento de acusación. Está previsto que el juicio comience en mayo.

