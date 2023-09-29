Trump comment about punishing Gen. Milley with ‘death’ causes major outcry from GOP rivals

Donald Trump faced pushback for suggesting Gen. Mark Milley would have been killed 'in times gone by' for speaking with Chinese after the Jan. 6 protests. "To suggest that Gen. Milley should be executed is inexcusable and dangerous," Hutchinson told the outlet.

"While some will excuse this latest outrage as Trump just being Trump, the fact is that his statement endangers people and is an insult to those who serve in the military."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called Trump an"absolute child" for his comments during an interview with MSNBC. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.Milley, meanwhile, said the rhetoric endangers his family.

"I wish those comments had not been made, and I’ll take appropriate measures to ensure my safety and the safety of my family," Milley told CBS News on Wednesday night. Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, addresses the crowd at the Salem, New Hampshire GOP's annual Labor Day picnic in Salem, New Hampshire.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

As Gen. Milley Prepares to Step Down, Trump Reignites FeudSee multiple perspectives from The Hill, The Atlantic, and Wall Street Journal (Opinion) at AllSides.com.

Gen. Milley says he has 'appropriate' safety measures after Trump social media threatChairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley is responding to comments by former President Donald Trump suggesting that Milley deserves to be executed for communications the general had with China.

Gen. Milley responds to Trump post accusing general of treasonChairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley is responding to comments by former President Donald Trump suggesting that Milley deserves to be executed for communications the general had with China.

Gen. Mark Milley makes first public response to Trump commentsGen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sat down with Norah O'Donnell to make the first public response to former President Donald Trump's shocking recent comments, which suggested that Milley deserved execution for communications the general had with China during the final months of the Trump administration.

I will never turn my back on the Constitution: Gen. Milley pushes back against Trump remarksOutgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley reacted during a '60 Minutes' interview to remarks from former President Trump suggesting that Milley be executed.

GOP candidates bash Trump over Milley 'death' commentTrump was referring to a phone call Milley took after the Jan. 6 riots to reassure Chinese officials that the United States wasn’t under threat of an attack.

told Politico that Trump's rhetoric created genuine danger for Milley and disrespected the military.

"To suggest that Gen. Milley should be executed is inexcusable and dangerous," Hutchinson told the outlet."While some will excuse this latest outrage as Trump just being Trump, the fact is that his statement endangers people and is an insult to those who serve in the military."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called Trump an"absolute child" for his comments during an interview with MSNBC.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.Milley, meanwhile, said the rhetoric endangers his family.

"I wish those comments had not been made, and I’ll take appropriate measures to ensure my safety and the safety of my family," Milley told CBS News on Wednesday night.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, addresses the crowd at the Salem, New Hampshire GOP's annual Labor Day picnic in Salem, New Hampshire.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former general said he has taken"adequate safety precautions" following Trump's post.

"As much as these comments are directed at me, it’s also directed at the institution of the military. And there is 2.1 million of us in uniform," Milley continued."And the American people can take it to the bank, that all of us, every single one of us, from private to general, are loyal to that Constitution and will never turn our back on it no matter what. No matter what the threats, no matter what the humiliation, no matter what."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.