Trump Clarifies Position on Abortion Rights, Supports State-Level Decision Making

Donald Trump clarifies his position on abortion rights , stating that it should be decided at the state level. He believes that the states should determine the laws regarding abortion through voting or legislation. Trump takes pride in his role in ending Roe v. Wade and appointing conservative justices to the Supreme Court. However, he does not support a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks and advocates for exceptions in certain cases.

Anti-abortion activists express disappointment with Trump's stance

Donald Trump Abortion Rights State-Level Decision Roe V. Wade Conservative Justices National Ban Exceptions Anti-Abortion Activists

