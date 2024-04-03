Trump Claims Presidential Immunity in Hush Money Trial

Former President Donald Trump is claiming "presidential immunity" in his hush money trial after a judge found his motion to dismiss was filed after a key filing deadline. The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the issue on April 25 and may not release a ruling until June.

Jury selection is set to begin on April 15 for the Manhattan trial.

