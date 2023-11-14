Trump Claims Iran Purposely Missed U.S. Military Base in Retaliation

In an interview, former President Trump claimed that Iran purposely missed a U.S. military base when retaliating for the destruction of an American drone. He also stated that Iranian officials called him to inform him of their plans, showing respect. Trump recounted that 18 drones were sent, with 5 self-destructing and the rest missing the base. No casualties were reported.

