Trump caught in hot mic moment after mixing up name of Iowa city

Former President Donald Trump confused cities in Iowa and South Dakota during a rally on Sunday, with a hot microphone catching someone correcting him on it.

“Thank you very much. Very big hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls," he said at the event in Sioux City, Iowa."Thank you very much."Iowa state Sen. Brad Zaun then approached Trump and could be heard correcting him. “It’s Sioux City, not Sioux Falls,” he said.

Trump then pivoted, asking the crowd, “So, Sioux City, let me ask you, how many people come from Sioux City?” The verbal gaffe comes after similar mix-ups, including two instances of Trump confusing former President Barack Obama with President Joe Biden. headtopics.com

As such mistakes appear to increase for the 77-year-old former president, opponents on both the Left and the Right have started weaponizing them against him. The campaigns of Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) have separately zeroed in on Trump's gaffes and controversial statements, cutting and sharing them in real time, and even keeping track of them.

Despite such concern rising, Trump remains the far-and-away leader in the Republican primary field just months from the first-in-the-nation Iowa Republican caucuses.

