Trump campaign and RNC raise $65.6 million in March

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a combined $65.6 million in March and ended the month with over $93.1 million cash on hand. This is more than double the amount they had in February.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) had $97.5 million on hand in February, which was more than the Trump campaign and RNC at the time. The official fundraising numbers for March have not been announced yet.

