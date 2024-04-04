Trump Calls for Sanctions Against Special Counsel in Federal Case

Former President Donald Trump is calling for Special Counsel Jack Smith to be “sanctioned or censured” in the federal case alleging he mishandled classified documents for “attacking” Judge Aileen Cannon in a Tuesday filing that accused her of having a “fundamentally flawed” understanding of the case. Deranged “Special” Counsel Jack Smith , who has a long record of failure as a prosecutor, including a unanimous decision against him in the U.S.

Supreme Court, should be sanctioned or censured for the way he is attacking a highly respected Judge, Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over his FAKE Documents Hoax case in Florid

Donald Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith Federal Case Classified Documents Judge Aileen Cannon Sanctions

