Trump bids to move classified docs trial after 2024 election, cites failure to share evidence

Attorneys Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise asked US District Judge Aileen Cannon to adjourn the case “until at least mid-November 2024,”The pair faulted Smith’s office for not having produced “all discovery” from “day one” as promised, including witness statements, and for piling on additional evidence following...

Blanche and Kise also said that more than 25% of the classified material had still not been handed over in discovery. The attorneys for the former president further noted a “lack of necessary secure facilities” for them to review copies of the classified material and a failure to “make very basic arrangements in this District for the handling of the relevant classified information. headtopics.com

“The March 4, 2023 trial date in the District of Columbia, and the underlying schedule in that case, currently require President Trump and his lawyers to be in two places at once,” Blanche and Kise wrote.for the case, just a few weeks after Super Tuesday in the Republican primary, which Trump currently leads by more than 40 percentage points.

Trump's lawyers seek to postpone his classified documents trial until after the 2024 electionLawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a judge to postpone his Florida classified documents trial until after next year’s presidential election. The lawyers say they have not received all the records they need to prepare Trump's defense. The trial on charges of illegally hoarding classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is among four criminal cases the Republican ex-president is facing. The trial is currently scheduled for May 20, 2024. The defense lawyers argue a postponement is necessary because of scheduling conflicts and because of what they say are delays in obtaining and reviewing the classified records cited in the indictment. Prosecutors deny delaying the production of evidence in the case.

