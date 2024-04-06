Trump Attacks Judge's Daughter in Attempt to Remove Judge from Hush-Money Trial

Former President Donald Trump recently ramped up his attacks against the daughter of the judge presiding over his hush-money criminal trial in New York , and repeatedly cited her Democratic ties in a new attempt this week to remove the judge from the case.

Judge Juan Merchan then broadened an already-existing gag order Monday after Trump vilified Merchan’s daughter with a combination of accurate information about her political affiliations melded with dubious claims about her supposed anti-Trump online posts, which the court says don’t even belong to her. The judge ruled that Trump’s “dangerous rhetoric” threatens the integrity of the looming trial, which is scheduled to begin April 15. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover-up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to prevent her from speaking publicly before the 2016 election about their alleged affai

