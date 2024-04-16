Trump Appears to Be Sleeping During Trial

“ Trump appears to be sleeping,” the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported this afternoon. “His head keeps dropping down, and his mouth goes slack.” Later, speaking to CNN, she told Jake Tapper, “He appeared to be asleep. And routinely his head would fall down.… He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer Todd Blanche passed him.” Cameras, unfortunately, are not allowed in the courtroom, so we don’t have footage of all of this. But you don’t just have to take Haberman’s word for it.

Erik Uebelacker, a reporter for Courthouse News, saw the same thing: As did Law360’s Stewart Bishop: While Trump’s supporters will presumably see his dozing as a sign of masculinity or something , as New York magazine points out, it’s a bad look not just because of the obvious but for one very Trump-specific reason: “Sleepy Joe” was always a low-energy Trump nickname.

Trump Sleeping Trial Courtroom Behavior

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump 'Glares' at Reporter Who Exposed Him Sleeping During TrialDonald Trump appeared to be sleeping during Monday's trial proceedings, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Jacksonville Navy veteran recounts sleeping under gun mount aboard the USS Davis during Vietnam WarDonald Barnes says sailors were firing 'day and night' on the firing line aboard the USS Davis to support ground troops.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

New study shows that 1 in 3 Americans are sleeping during work hoursRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Donald Trump Appears to Sleep While in Court: ReportA report that Trump fell asleep during the first day of his trial drew ridicule on social media.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Trump’s Small Donor Base Appears to Finally Be a Bit Tapped OutHe\'s having to hit up billionaires and Wall Street more than ever before, and it sure looks like he\'s making some deals.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

House Speaker Mike Johnson Appears with Former President Trump at Mar-a-LagoHouse Speaker Mike Johnson is seeking conservative support and addressing 'election integrity' legislation alongside former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Johnson faces a threat to his speakership from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over government spending and aid to Ukraine.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »