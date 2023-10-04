Trump announces $45.5 million haul as he balances campaigning and court

Former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign announced it pulled in $45.5 million in the third quarter of the year on Wednesday, significantly out-fundraising opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whose campaign posted a $15 million haul.

In a press release, Trump's team said,"While DeSanctus' fundraising, like his poll numbers, has seen an exponential drop even from July, President Trump outraised his impressive $35 million haul in Q2 (which doubled Q1 fundraising) by more than $10 million.

"The Q3 numbers are even more impressive considering the summer months are usually when most campaigns experience lagging fundraising support. President Trump and his campaign have completely shattered that notion," it continued. headtopics.com

The large fundraising haul and amount on hand is a welcome development as Trump navigates indictments in four cases. And while the sum is significant and promises to be more than his opponents pull in, it is likely the former president would not be able to afford a poor fundraising quarter due to the mounting legal fights.

In the cases of several of Trump's Republican competitors, super PACs are sinking millions into grassroots efforts and advertising in early states. Trump's super PAC has been footing his legal bills, which haven't been cheap. As of August, the super PAC and political committees covering his legal costs had spent a reported $27 million on them in 2023. headtopics.com

