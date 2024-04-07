Trump and Republican Party Launch High-Dollar Fundraising Operation

Former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party officially kicked off their high-dollar general election fundraising operation Saturday evening, with major donors -- both his vocal loyalists and those just now getting off the sidelines -- gathering in Palm Beach , Florida , to throw support behind the GOP's presumptive nominee.

Donald Trump Republican Party Fundraising General Election Palm Beach Florida

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

– Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: The Republican Party ‘Is the Party of Women’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Trump Campaign Press Secretary Declares Republican Party as the Party of WomenKaroline Leavitt, the Trump Campaign National press secretary, stated that the Republican Party is the party of women at the National Federation of Republican Women's Spring 2024 Board Meeting. She criticized the Democrats and the mainstream media for claiming that the Democrat Party is the party of women. Leavitt also discussed Trump's strategy to win women voters in the 2024 election in an interview with Breitbart News.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Republican PACs launch Pennsylvania mail-in voting effort despite Trump’s fraud claimsThree Republican groups are launching a mail-in voting initiative in Pennsylvania in an effort to capitalize on a strategy dominated by Democrats.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Republican Senators Don’t Mind If Party Picks Up Tab For Donald Trump’s Legal DefenseIgor Bobic is a senior HuffPost reporter who covers Congress, the White House, and political campaigns. He can be reached at igor.bobichuffpost.com and is on Twitter igorbobic.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

Trump tightens grip on Republican Party as daughter-in-law takes key postDonald Trump cemented his grip on the Republican National Committee on Friday after his daughter-in-law and another ally assumed top leadership posts amid a debate among members over whether the organization should help pay his legal bills.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

What kind of future does Nikki Haley have in a Donald Trump dominated Republican Party?What kind of future does former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley have going forward in a GOP firmly in the grip of Donald Trump

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »