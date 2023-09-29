Trump ally Scott Hall agrees to plea deal in Georgia elections case

Former Republican poll watcher Scott Hall on Friday pleaded guilty to five criminal counts in the Georgia elections case, according to a live feed of a court hearing.

Hall and 18 others, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, were indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, last month with conspiring to reverse Trump's 2020 presidential election loss in the state. Hall and former Trump lawyer John Eastman were the first of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants to surrender at an Atlanta jail on Aug. 22.

Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Caitlin Webber

