Trump administration's secret supply chain for lethal injection drugs revealed

An explosive Reuters investigation revealed Friday that a series of executions the Trump administration has planned for next week 'will mark the culmination of a three-year campaign to line up a secret supply chain to make and test lethal injection drugs.' The U.S. Supreme Court on June 29 cleared the way for federal executions to resume when it denied to hear an appeal from death row prisoners challenging the Trump administration's lethal injection protocol.

Inmates Daniel Lewis Lee, Wesley Ira Purkey, and Dustin Lee Honken are set to be killed at a federal facility in Indiana just days apart beginning on July 13, followed by Keith Dwayne Nelson on August 28. Although it wasn't until July 2019 when U.S. Attorney General William Barr publicly directed the Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment using only the drug pentobarbital--in lieu of a three-drug protocol that had been hampered by supply issues--Reuters reported that 'President Donald Trump's Department of Justice had started building the network of contractors it would need by May 2017.' Based on government records and court filings, Reuters detailed steps the administration took before Barr's announcement to resume federal execution

Trump Administration Secret Supply Chain Lethal Injection Drugs Executions Reuters Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



commondreams / 🏆 530. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Never Trump Republicans to Spend Millions on Ads in Effort to Turn Voters Against TrumpSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Ivanka Trump looks miffed after Trump ignores her 10-year-old son at UFC matchThe former president, who is running to return to the White House, is again under fire over accusations that he’s not the loving and devoted family man he portrays himself to be.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Trump Florida Judge Cannon denies Trump dismissal on 'unconstitutional vagueness'Thursday's federal hearing against former President Trump looks unfavorable for his legal team, with District Court Judge Aileen Cannon denying a motion to dismiss on 'unconstitutional vagueness.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Trump Lawyer Bashes Ruling that Permits Fani Willis to Remain on Trump CaseSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Exclusive — Trump Adviser Lynne Patton: ‘RNC Is Officially Trump Country’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Exclusive — Trump Advisor Lynne Patton: Black Voters Are Moving to TrumpSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »