Trump accused of sharing US nuclear submarine information with Australian businessman, sources say

Former President Donald Trump allegedly shared classified information regarding United States nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman at Mar-a-Lago, sources say, according toThe Australian businessman, runs the largest cardboard companies in the world, Anthony Pratt, is a billionaire member of Mar-a-Lago, according to.

It was reported as Smith’s team was investigating the alleged classified documents that were being held at Mar-a-Lago, sources told, that Pratt is now among over 80 people that the prosecutors have identified as potential witnesses and could testify against Trump during the classified documents trial. That trial is expected to start in May 2024 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

