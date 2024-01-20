True Detective Season 4 Gets Female-Focused Makeover

Kali Reis and Jodie Foster star in the fourth season of True Detective, which has a female-focused makeover. The show features women as the central characters and has a female showrunner for the first time. The season takes place in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, and follows police detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro as they investigate a serial killer and the disappearance of eight male scientists.
