Trudeau torched as 'embarrassment,' Canada's House speaker faces growing calls to resign for honoring Nazi

Canada's House speaker is facing growing calls to resign and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also being blamed after Parliament honored a Nazi fighter. Addressing the incident on camera to a reporter, Trudeau acknowledged it was"embarrassing," but also separately warned against Russian propaganda and"disinformation." "Obviously it’s extremely upsetting that this happened.

The speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologized, but this is something that is deeply embarrassing to the parliament of Canada and byTrudeau said."I think particularly of Jewish MPs and all members of the Jewish community across the country who are celebrating… commemorating Yom Kippur today. I think that it’s going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian propaganda, Russian disinformation and continue our steadfast and unequivocal support for Ukraine as we did last week with announcing further measures to stand with Ukraine in Russia’s illegal war against it."

Peter Julian, the New Democratic Party House leader, and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet both said Rota should step down.

"For the good of the institution of the House of Commons... I don’t believe you can continue in this role," Julian said."Regrettably I must respectfully ask that you step aside."

Anthony Rota, the speaker of the House of Commons, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.In a statement written in French, Blanchet said Rota had lost the confidence of the House.

House government leader Karina Gould said the incident"hurt all of us in Parliament."

"It’s been deeply embarrassing for Canada, and I think it was deeply embarrassing for the president of Ukraine," said Gould, who is a descendent of Holocaust survivors.

Gould said it was Rota’s decision to invite Hunka.

"Neither the government of Canada nor the delegation of the Ukraine had any knowledge of this," she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a standing ovation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of Parliament after addressing the House of Commons in Ottawa, Canada, on Sept. 22, 2023.