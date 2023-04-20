Truckers share road trip pro tips for the holidays

It can be brutal trying to get over the river and through the woods to Grandmother's house, but you don't have to let holiday traffic dampen your holiday. 'When I'm driving and I'm on the road, I say to myself a lot of times, 'Today is going to be a good day, happy, happy, joy, joy,' Jenice Turner told USA TODAY. With more than 15 years of trucking under her belt and several generations of truckers in her family, she knows what it's like to be on the road all day and how to make the most of it.

Facebook group, which has more than 17,000 members and drives for Trans-United Inc. Fellow truckers Monte Wiederhold and Marco Padilla have been driving since the 1970s. Wiederhold is president of B. L. Reever Transport Inc. and general vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. Padilla is an owner-operator and member of the All three shared their road trip pro tips with USA TODAY ahead of the holidays.





