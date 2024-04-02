Truck Driver Charged in Fatal School Bus Crash Had Prohibited License and Failed Drug Tests

A truck driver accused of crashing into a school bus, killing a 5-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man, had a prohibited license and failed multiple drug tests. The driver admitted to using marijuana and cocaine before the crash.

His employer, FJM Concrete, failed to properly vet him.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Truck driver charged with criminally negligent homicide following fatal Texas school bus crashA truck driver in connection with a fatal March 22 school bus collision in Texas that left two dead was arrested Friday without incident and charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Truck driver charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal school bus crashThe driver of a cement truck that veered into oncoming traffic in Central Texas and hit a school bus carrying more than 40 pre-K students was arrested Friday…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Truck driver charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal Texas bus crashThe driver of a cement truck that veered into oncoming traffic and hit a school bus carrying more than 40 pre-K students has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Truck driver charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal Texas bus crashThe driver of a cement truck that veered into oncoming traffic and hit a school bus carrying more than 40 pre-K students has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Truck driver charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal Texas bus crashThe driver of a cement truck that veered into oncoming traffic and hit a school bus carrying more than 40 pre-K students has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide. A law enforcement official says 42-year-old Jerry Hernandez was arrested Friday without incident. If convicted, he could be sentenced to two years in jail.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Truck driver charged in fatal school bus crashJerry Hernandez has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, court records show.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »