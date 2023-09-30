Truck accident in Illinois causes 'multiple' deaths and an ammonia leak that leads to an evacuation

Truck accident in Illinois causes"multiple" deaths and an ammonia leak that leads to an evacuationSeptember 30, 2023 at 5:21 am PDT

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. — (AP) — A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing “multiple fatalities” and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday. The accident, which involved “multiple” vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 on Friday at about 9:25 p.m., Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said. “At this time, there are multiple fatalities,” the statement said. The number of deaths was not immediately disclosed.

The highway between Teutopolis and Montrose is closed. Crews were working to contain the leak. Anhydrous ammonia is toxic and can be a health hazard if safe handling procedures are not followed.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Purdue football on Peacock: Here’s how to sign up to watch the Boilermakers vs. IllinoisPurdue's homecoming game against Illinois will be broadcast exclusively on the streaming service Peacock.

I-90 crash causes large fuel spill near Ohio Street feeder ramp: Illinois State PoliceA large fuel spill on the Kennedy Expressway Thursday morning is snarling traffic in downtown Chicago.

Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and treesIllinois says an invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in the state for the first time.

Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and treesIllinois says an invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in the state for the first time

Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and treesIllinois says an invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in the state for the first time.

Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and treesIllinois says an invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in the state for the first time.

Truck accident in Illinois causes"multiple" deaths and an ammonia leak that leads to an evacuationSeptember 30, 2023 at 5:21 am PDT

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. — (AP) — A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing “multiple fatalities” and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday.

The accident, which involved “multiple” vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 on Friday at about 9:25 p.m., Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.

“At this time, there are multiple fatalities,” the statement said. The number of deaths was not immediately disclosed.

The highway between Teutopolis and Montrose is closed. Crews were working to contain the leak.

Anhydrous ammonia is toxic and can be a health hazard if safe handling procedures are not followed. Effects of inhalation of anhydrous ammonia range from lung irritation to severe respiratory injuries, with possible death at higher concentrations. Anhydrous ammonia is also corrosive and can burn the skin and eyes.

Teutopolis is about 92 miles (148 kilometers) southeast of Springfield, the capital of Illinois.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.