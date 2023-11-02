Troy Terry completes 2nd hat trick with OT goal and give Ducks 4-3 victory over Coyotes

Terry got the feed from Mason McTavish and put it past Karel Vejmelka to give the Ducks their third win in overtime this season. It also gave Anaheim its longest winning streak in two years. Lawson Crouse scored twice and Logan Cooley got his first NHL goal for Arizona, which has dropped two of its last three.Carlsson evened it at 3 at 4:01 of the third when redirected Terry’s shot past Vejmelka.Anaheim had a 2-0 lead 9:35 into the game after Terry's second power-play goal. Rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov hit the far post on a breakaway attempt, but Terry knocked in the rebound for his fourth of the season.Cooley scored his first NHL goal at 14:51 to even it at 2.
The Coyotes led 3-2 after 40 minutes when Crouse put in a rebound at 14:25 of the second period. It was the seventh career multi-goal game in the forward's eight-year NHL career.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: latimes | Read more ⮕
Source: Covers | Read more ⮕
Source: Covers | Read more ⮕
Source: Covers | Read more ⮕
Source: nypost | Read more ⮕
Source: AP | Read more ⮕