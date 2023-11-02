Troy Terry completes 2nd hat trick with OT goal and give Ducks 4-3 victory over Coyotes

Terry got the feed from Mason McTavish and put it past Karel Vejmelka to give the Ducks their third win in overtime this season. It also gave Anaheim its longest winning streak in two years. Lawson Crouse scored twice and Logan Cooley got his first NHL goal for Arizona, which has dropped two of its last three.Carlsson evened it at 3 at 4:01 of the third when redirected Terry’s shot past Vejmelka.Anaheim had a 2-0 lead 9:35 into the game after Terry's second power-play goal. Rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov hit the far post on a breakaway attempt, but Terry knocked in the rebound for his fourth of the season.Cooley scored his first NHL goal at 14:51 to even it at 2.

The Coyotes led 3-2 after 40 minutes when Crouse put in a rebound at 14:25 of the second period. It was the seventh career multi-goal game in the forward's eight-year NHL career.

United States Headlines Read more: ABC15 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LATIMES: Troy Terry completes second hat trick with OT goal and give Ducks win over CoyotesTroy Terry scored in overtime to complete the second hat trick of his career and the Ducks rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Coyotes vs Ducks NHL Box Score - Nov 01, 2023Arizona Coyotes vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game box score for Nov 01, 2023.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Arizona Coyotes vs Anaheim Ducks Line MovementArizona Coyotes vs Anaheim Ducks

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Coyotes vs Ducks Betting Matchup & Odds Nov 01, 2023Arizona Coyotes vs Anaheim Ducks

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Coyotes vs. Ducks prediction: NHL odds, picks, best bets WednesdayThe Anaheim Ducks put together one of the best stretches of the season from any team over their most recent road trip.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

AP: Michael Carcone scores 3 times as Arizona Coyotes pound Chicago Blackhawks 8-1Michael Carcone had three goals and an assist in his first career hat trick, and the Arizona Coyotes pounded Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1. Bedard scored 28 seconds into the game, and then it was all Arizona. Jack McBain had two goals and two assists for the Coyotes, who were coming off consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Kings.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕