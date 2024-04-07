Troy Man Arrested for Manufacturing or Possessing Explosive Device

A Troy man has been accused of manufacturing or possessing an explosive device , court documents revealed. Steven Werling , a doctor specializing in gastroenterology, was arrested following an FBI investigation at his residence and a nearby self-storage unit .

Ohio requires a certificate of registration or permit to manufacture or possess explosives.

Troy Man Accused Manufacturing Possessing Explosive Device Court Documents Steven Werling FBI Investigation Residence Self-Storage Unit Ohio Certificate Of Registration Permit Gastroenterology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Troy doctor accused of manufacturing or possessing explosives after FBI investigationTROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Troy man has been accused of manufacturing or possessing an explosive device, court documents revealed.Miami County Municipal Court recor

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Man arrested in connection with shooting that left a man critically injured in BunnellA man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition a week ago in Bunnell, according to the Bunnell Police Department.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed Lyons man in Oct. 2023Sydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Chicago man arrested 20 minutes after allegedly battering another man with a deadly weaponA Chicago man is accused of battering another man with a deadly weapon this week.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

2 arrested after missing man found deceased near lake in Eagle CountyStephanie Butzer joined the Denver7 team as a digital producer in June 2018, became the senior digital producer in February 2023 and as of December 2023, is the team's executive producer.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »