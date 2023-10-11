FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen speaks during a news conference in New Orleans. Washington announced Dannen as their new athletic director on Monday, replacing Jen Cohen in the role after her departureTroy Dannen was happy in New Orleans.

Dannen did get the job, taking over at Washington at a time with major changes on the horizon for the university. Dannen replaced Jen Cohen, who left in August to take the top position in the athletic department at Southern California.

It will be Dannen taking the Huskies into the Big Ten at a time when Washington is thriving in football but is facing questions in men’s basketball, there’s a department deficit of nearly $8 million in the next fiscal year and there will be a major jump in the debt services paid on the Husky Stadium renovation in the coming years. headtopics.com

The Iowa native arrived at Tulane eight years ago after a stint as the athletic director at Northern Iowa. He has served on various NCAA committees in recent years, including the Division I Transformation Committee and the Football Oversight Committee.

For his first introduction at Washington, Dannen seemed to win over the audience in his new environment. But Dannen was also forthright on at least one topic. When asked about the future of the football rivalry with Washington State, Dannen noted the importance of playing seven home football games each season as part of the business model for Washington’s finances. headtopics.com

Troy Dannen jumps at rare opportunity to take over as athletic director at Washington“I then I went through six weeks of nerves about whether I could actually get the job or not,” Dannen said Tuesday.

The University of Washington asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State. The Pacific Northwest schools are seeking to prevent the conference's departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the league. A mediation process is ongoing between Oregon State and Washington State and the 10 departing Pac-12 members, according to the court filings. But two schools believe that shouldn't stop the court case from proceeding