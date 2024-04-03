Tropicana Las Vegas Creates Lifelong Friendships for Employees

Tropicana Las Vegas, an iconic casino that holds more than six decades of memories, has given three Las Vegans the gift of friendship. For Julio San Pedro, originally from Cuba, the Tropicana became his home when he started working there at the age of 17 in 1971, making him the second-longest-serving employee.

He began as a busboy and attributes his long tenure to the sense of family at the hotel, where coworkers shared life's experiences together, from raising families to experiencing major life events. SEE MORE: You can now buy items from the shuttered Tropicana Las Vegas San Pedro's friendships at the Tropicana include his partner Michael and friend John, whom he met while working banquets at the hotel. John, who started at the Tropicana in his 20s and is now in his 60s, reflects on the shared experiences with coworkers over the years. "You experience so much of life and it's shared by the people that you work side-by-side with all of those years," he sai

