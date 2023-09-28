Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center says

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters said Thursday the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Forecasters said Thursday the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The system was centered 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for the storm, and there were no hazards affecting land.

