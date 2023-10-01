Tropical Storm Philippe threatens flash floods Monday in Leeward Islands, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 2 a.m. Monday that Philippe was about 130 miles (215 kilometers) east-northeast of Guadeloupe or about 160 miles (255 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbuda. Top sustained winds were at 50 mph (85 kph) and Philippe was crawling to the northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua and Barbuda. The hurricane center said interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the storm’s progress as the center of Philippe is forecast to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Monday night.Heavy rainfall from Philippe could also produce isolated to scattered flash flooding across Barbuda and Antigua through Tuesday, according to the advisory.

Forecasters said strong wind shear is expected to stop any strengthening by Philippe in coming days but shifting conditions could allow it to become a hurricane later in the week as it curves out into the central subtropical Atlantic.

