Tropical Storm Bolaven's Path as Officials Warn of 'Dangerous' Storm Surge

Weather experts and emergency services personnel are warning those who live on Guam and the Mariana Islands to brace for the arrival of Tropical Storm Bolaven, which is expected to pass through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

'The U.S. Coast Guard made on- and off-land preparations for the storm, moving some vessels out to sea to avoid the worst of the weather and keeping others tightly secured to brave the winds.Tropical Storm Bolaven's arrival comes about four months after Typhoon Mawar inflicted significant damage to the area.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Double trouble: Tropical Storm Lidia and Tropical Storm Max to threaten MexicoBy Tuesday, Lidia will spread heavy rain and gusty winds across parts of western Mexico.

Tropical Storm Lidia Forecast: Texas Path Sparks Flood FearsTropical Storm Lidia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Mexico.

Double trouble: Tropical Storm Lidia and a tropical rainstorm to threaten MexicoBy Tuesday, Lidia will spread heavy rain and gusty winds across parts of western Mexico.

Hong Kong cancels scores of flights as Tropical Storm Koinu draws nearerScores of flights in Hong Kong have been canceled as Tropical Storm Koinu nears the southern Chinese city after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan. Koinu is expected to skirt about 43 miles from Hong Kong on Sunday night, dumping heavy showers. The storm is forecast to move across the coastal waters of neighboring Guangdong province on Sunday and Monday. Koinu is packing maximum winds of 55 mph and gusts of up to 76 mph. Hong Kong on Sunday raised a storm signal, effectively shuttin

Hong Kong cancels scores of flights as Tropical Storm Koinu draws nearerScores of flights in Hong Kong have been canceled as Tropical Storm Koinu nears the southern Chinese city after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan

Hong Kong cancels scores of flights as Tropical Storm Koinu draws nearerScores of flights in Hong Kong have been canceled as Tropical Storm Koinu nears the southern Chinese city after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan