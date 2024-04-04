Tropical Forest Loss Declines, but Pressure Remains High, Says Global Forest Watch

Tropical forest loss declined last year, but other indicators show that the world's woodlands remain under tremendous pressure, according to an analysis released on Thursday by the Global Forest Watch monitoring project. Destruction of forests helps drive global climate change . Because trees absorb climate-warming carbon dioxide and store it as carbon in their wood, that greenhouse gas is released when the wood rots or burns.
This destruction also imperils biodiversity because of how many plant and animal species call forests home. BRAZIL’S AMAZON RAINFOREST FACES SEVERE DROUGHT, AFFECTING FOOD AND WATER SUPPLIES FOR THOUSANDS Here are key takeaways from Global Forest Watch's annual forest loss data. TROPICAL FORESTS FARED BETTER The loss of primary forests - those untouched by people and sometimes known as old-growth forests - in the tropics declined 9% last year compared to 2022. But Global Forest Watch researchers said the destruction remains stubbornly hig
Tropical Forest Loss Pressure Climate Change Biodiversity Global Forest Watch
