Tron: Ares Set for October 2025 Release

Tron : Ares is set for an October 2025 release, Disney announced today. The film is the third feature-length installment in the franchise, which also spawned video games, comics, music, theme park attractions, and an animated series on Disney XD. This time around, Jared Leto will headline the movie. The franchise has had middling box office success, but both Tron and its 2010 sequel Tron : Legacy turned out to be cult favorite s, and the lightcycle ride at Disney parks has been a big success.
The new movie will be previewed at CinemaCon, and is set for release on October 10, 2025. Each of the Tron movies has been a technological experiment, working with cutting edge CGI technology to come up with visuals that look different from other blockbusters. Producer Justin Springer says Disney is trying to keep that aspect of the production intact with Ares. "We want to make sure we have a movie that feels like it meets the ambition of the things that have come before it.
