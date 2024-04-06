Tron: Ares Release Date Announced

A press release revealed that the latest film in the Tron series, titled Tron : Ares , will be released in theaters. The film will star Jared Leto , Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins.

Leto will play the titular character, a program that becomes sentient and enters the human world. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.

