Trivia Cheating Scandal at Red Bear Brewing Company

Thanks to Phil for passing on this gobsmacking scandal, “trivia cheating scandal! People play trivia on an app at Red Bear Brewing Company on Wednesdays. Yeah, people cheat. It happens.”, “Desperately need a DC beat reporter to dig into the trivia cheating scandal currently rocking Red Bear Brewing — where it was heavily implied that reigning champions (who have won four straight weeks) were caught cheating, including by using a Shazam -enabled Apple Watch .

Usually they put up a photo of the reigning champs before the game starts. Today, instead of a picture of the two-person team that’s dominated for the past month, everyone was treated to a very stern warning about cheating and a threat about potential bans moving forward.Update: it was the reigning champs, and they were using Shazam on an Apple Watch to cheat in the music round. There were also “allegations of Googling.” They’ve been banne

Trivia Cheating Scandal Red Bear Brewing Company Champions Shazam Apple Watch Ban

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shamrock Shuffle taps Saugatuck Brewing Company as official beer sponsorSaugatuck Brewing Company, headquartered in Douglas, Michigan, is making its way down the Lake Michigan coast to Chicago as the official beer sponsor of this year's 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

How Athletic Brewing Co. became the king of nonalcoholic beerAthletic Brewing Co. is a midsize craft brewing company based out of Milford, Connecticut. Like most craft brewing operations, Athletic Brewing pumps out IPAs, dark beers, lite beers, hazy, special edition and maybe even fruity offerings during the summer.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Truth Social parent company Trump Media & Technology Group to become publicly traded companyEXCLUSIVE: Shareholders voted Friday to make Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, a publicly traded entity, Fox News Digital has learned.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Trump's Social Media Company Will Go Public After Merger With Shell Company Is ApprovedBut Trump wouldn't be able to immediately cash out his windfall.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

Red Clay Dance Company celebrates 15th anniversary with La Femme Dance Fest, choreographer Fatima RobinsonThe expanded version of the dance festival starts with a reception with choreographer Fatima Robinson.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Nikon Acquires Cinema Camera Company REDNikon has acquired U.S.-based cinema camera company RED, making it a subsidiary of the Japanese photography giant. RED is known for its RED One 4K and V-Raptor X cameras and proprietary RAW compression technology. This move allows Nikon to enter the cinema camera market through a popular brand.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »