Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging

Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Moungi Bawendi, top, embraces his wife Rachel Zimmerman, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at their home in Cambridge, Mass.

Scientists can engineer the dots from materials that include gold to graphene to cadmium, and create their color by controlling their size. The tiniest particles, in which electrons are most tightly confined, emit blue light. Slightly larger particles, in which electrons bounce around a longer wavelength, emit red light.

"What we care about a lot in chemistry is being able to make and tailor novel structures and architectures to solve problems that help people and the planet," Giordan said. Public broadcaster SVT said the release said they were receiving the prize for the "discovery and synthesis of quantum dots."

The academy, which awards the physics, chemistry and economics prizes, asks for nominations a year in advance from thousands of university professors and other scholars around the world. Bawendi said he was not thinking about the possible applications of his work when he started researching quantum dots.

