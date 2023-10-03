Trio win Nobel chemistry prize for quantum dots

Quantum dots are tiny particles, just a few atoms in diameter, whose electrons have constrained movement. This effects how they absorb and release visible light, allowing for very bright colors. They are used in many electronics, like LED displays.
“These tiny particles have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps. They catalyze chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumor tissue for a surgeon,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
Hans Ellegren, the secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the award Wednesday in Stockholm. Public broadcaster SVT said the academy sent a press release by mistake early Wednesday that contained the names of the winners.
The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896. On Tuesday, the physics prize went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz for producing the first split-second glimpse into the superfast world of spinning electrons. headtopics.com
The tiny part of each atom races around the center and is fundamental to virtually everything: chemistry, physics, our bodies and our gadgets. On Monday, Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.
Nobel Prize announcements are getting underway with the unveiling of the medicine prizeSix days of Nobel Prize announcements are beginning with the unveiling of the winner of the medicine award