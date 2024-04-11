Trinity University's Success in NCAA Tournaments

Right in the heart of San Antonio lies Trinity University , and when you walk the hallways of William H. Bell Center — you’re bound to run into rows and rows of hardware.

This past fall and winter, the Trinity Tigers were the only Division III school in the country to send eight programs to NCAA tournaments:— Won regional final for NCAA quarterfinals appearance— Won SCAC championship for NCAA playoff appearanceMen’s Swimming & Diving— Finished 12th at NCAA Championships, Neely Burns won 400 IMlatest Directors’ Cup standingsTrinity often flies under the radar, but Cameron Hill, Trinity’s women’s basketball head coach of 13 seasons, doesn’t mind. “I’m a big fan of that, I like the ‘if you know, you know’,” said Hill (Trinity ‘99). “I think we see a ton of schools that have dominant programs, but not dominant departments.” “I wouldn’t have stayed here all of these years if I wasn’t absolutely loving being at Trinity, every day you look forward to coming to work,” said 40-year volleyball head coach Julie Jenkins. “We have the funding to get out and play a national schedule, we have the funding to get out and recruit, and there’s no reason you can’t be successful in any of our sports.” Continuity is inevitable at Trinity, which makes for a great culture — a culture that brought Jerheme Urban (Trinity ‘03) back to head the football program after a long NFL caree

