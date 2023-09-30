Trinity Rodman’s late strike lifts Spirit to first NWSL win since June

The Spirit boosted its postseason chances significantly with a 2-1 victory over visiting Kansas City. “We needed that goal,” Rodman said of Sarr’s equalizer. “I think the goal changed the entire atmosphere. ... It was like, ‘Okay, we’re in it; the crowd’s in it.
’ ”The Spirit entered Saturday night winless in its previous seven league games, a stretch of four losses and three ties in which it was outscored 15-6 and tumbled down the NWSL standings. Its previous win came June 18, also in come-from-behind fashion against Kansas City.
But by ending its skid before 11,607 on a warm, early fall Saturday evening, the Spirit (7-5-8) jumped from a precarious hold on the sixth and final playoff spot to sole possession of fourth with just two games left.Share
“It’s been a little rough the past few games,” defender Tara McKeown said. “But just to get that win and know that we can come back from hard situations going into fighting for a playoff spot and into the playoffs, I think that that’s really going to help us.” headtopics.com
VW Golf Electric To Be Made In Wolfsburg, Trinity At Zwickau PlantA new electric A-segment SUV – in other words, a city car – will also be built at the Wolfsburg factory beginning in 2026.