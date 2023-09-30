Trinity Rodman’s late strike lifts Spirit to first NWSL win since June

The Spirit boosted its postseason chances significantly with a 2-1 victory over visiting Kansas City. “We needed that goal,” Rodman said of Sarr’s equalizer. “I think the goal changed the entire atmosphere. ... It was like, ‘Okay, we’re in it; the crowd’s in it.

’ ”The Spirit entered Saturday night winless in its previous seven league games, a stretch of four losses and three ties in which it was outscored 15-6 and tumbled down the NWSL standings. Its previous win came June 18, also in come-from-behind fashion against Kansas City.

But by ending its skid before 11,607 on a warm, early fall Saturday evening, the Spirit (7-5-8) jumped from a precarious hold on the sixth and final playoff spot to sole possession of fourth with just two games left.Share

“It’s been a little rough the past few games,” defender Tara McKeown said. “But just to get that win and know that we can come back from hard situations going into fighting for a playoff spot and into the playoffs, I think that that’s really going to help us.” headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Anne Durle’s overtime goal lifts Trinity soccer to win against East PennsboroEmma Bucklen had 25 saves for East Pennsboro.

Jones Mankinde’s OT goal lifts East Pennsboro to boys soccer win against TrinityThomas McMichael had five saves in goal for East Pennsboro.

VW Golf Electric To Be Made In Wolfsburg, Trinity At Zwickau PlantA new electric A-segment SUV – in other words, a city car – will also be built at the Wolfsburg factory beginning in 2026.

VW Golf Electric To Be Made In Wolfsburg, Trinity At Zwickau PlantA new electric A-segment SUV – in other words, a city car – will also be built at the Wolfsburg factory beginning in 2026.

VW Cancels Trinity Factory, Moves Tesla Fighter To Zwickau, Confirms 2026 Sub-€20k EVThe German automaker also confirmed that the electric Golf MK9 will be produced in Wolfsburg

After Batman & Superman, Jim Lee's Wonder Woman Cover Finally Completes His DC TrinityWonder Woman gets a long overdue cover.