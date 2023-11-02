Trick-or-treater, 7, struck, injured by hit-and-run driver in Berkeley

The driver of the car – described by police as a possible dark sedan – did not stop and remained at large as of Wednesday."I could hear kind of skidding or accelerating out of there," he said."There was no effort to stop or find out how anybody was doing. They raced out as fast as they came in."

Nearby on Matthews Street, damaged cars and debris marked where a dark Lexus crashed after hitting multiple vehicles on two separate streets less than an hour after the boy was hit.Police arrested 37-year-old Shyreece Smith for DUI and hit-and-run for those crashes. Investigators said he was also in possession of a gun and suspect he is a security guard.People who were with the boy hope the collision will serve as a reminder to all drivers to slow down.

"It's absolutely terrible," Mike said."It's like a parent's worse nightmare cause it could've easily been mine. It's a horrible feeling. We want these neighborhoods to be safe." Anyone with information about the hit-and-run that left the boy injured is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department's Traffic Unit at 510-981-5980.

