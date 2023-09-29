Tributes pour in for Dianne Feinstein: 'She never backed down'

Political leaders from across the country recalled Sen. Dianne Feinstein as a trailblazing senator and an early voice for gun control. Gov. Gavin Newsom cited Feinstein’s legacy as a “trailblazing US Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos.

” She was not only a dear friend but a lifelong mentor and role model, he said, the website formerly known as Twitter.

“She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved,” Newsom said.Dianne Feinstein, the first woman to represent California in the Senate, dies at 90

Sen. Dianne Feinstein survived two assassination attempts and a mayoral recall to become the most popular politician in California for years running.

Tributes for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died at age 90, poured in early Friday for the late senator, remembering her as a trailblazer and fighter in her decades-long political career.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who was not only a colleague but also a neighbor and close friend of Feinstein’s, recalled the early days of her career as