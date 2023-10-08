Trial set for 6 reputed members of Chicago’s O-Block gang charged in brazen Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck

Chicago was in the midst of a tumultuous summer beset by the pandemic and violent protests when Carlton Weekly, a reputed gang member who rapped under the name FBG Duck, came to the ritzy Gold Coast neighborhood in August 2020 to shop for his son’s birthday. Weekly’s presence downtown on a Tuesday afternoon caused the predictable stir.
According to the witness, who is referred to in court records only as Cooperator 2, O-Block runs the Parkway Gardens as a sort of fortified drug emporium, with members paying regular dues to help pay bail money, fund commissaries for incarcerated associates, and take care of other gang expenses. In O-Block, a member could rise through the ranks by rapping, selling drugs and making a lot of money.
Philippines Protests after a Chinese Coast Guard Ship Nearly Collides with a Philippine VesselA Chinese coast guard ship came within a meter (3 feet) of colliding with a Philippine patrol ship it was trying to block in the South China Sea, in an alarming incident that intensified fears that territorial disputes in the waters could spark a larger crisis.The...