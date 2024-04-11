Trial Reveals Evidence of Starvation in Death of 4-Year-Old Boy

A San Antonio police detective testified about the evidence in the trial of Miranda Casarez, who is accused of starving her common-law husband's 4-year-old son to death. The detective presented photographs and videos showing the child's deterioration and his pleas for food.

Casarez and her husband are charged with withholding food and water and failing to seek medical care for the child.

San Antonio Police Detective Trial Starvation 4-Year-Old Boy Photographs Videos Deterioration Stepmother Death

