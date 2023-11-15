Trial of Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband Tests Radicalism and Criminal Justice System

The trial has become something of a test of what happens when certain far-out strains of digital-age American radicalism collide with the criminal justice system. Defendant David DePape (center) testifies Tuesday in the federal trial against him in U.S. District Court in downtown San Francisco. | Courtroom artist Vicki BehringerSAN FRANCISCO — The man who attacked the husband of Rep.

Nancy Pelosi came armed with a hammer, zip ties and fevered delusions about her role in a Now, facing trial a year later, the 43-year-old Canadian’s lawyers are trying to beat serious felony charges on a technicality — arguing that he wasn’t interfering with’s role in Congress when he broke into the couple’s home demanding to know “Where’s Nancy?” and striking her elderly husband in the head with a hammer. Instead, David DePape’s attorneys say, he sought to hold her captive over her “wholly unrelated” role in a bizarre conspiracy theory. They are effectively claiming that he was living in an alternate reality where her role as speaker of the House did not factor into his thinkin

