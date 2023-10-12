Trial date set for Memphis man accused of raping a woman a year before jogger's killing

FILE - Cleotha Abston sits during a court appearance at the Shelby County Criminal Court, July 6, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. On Thursday, Oct. 12, Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee scheduled an April 8 trial for Abston, who is charged with kidnapping and raping a woman in September 2021 — a year before he was charged with abducting and killing Eliza Fletcher. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Abston, who also has used the name Cleotha Henderson, was charged with the 2021 rape days after he was charged with Fletcher’s killing.

The April rape trial will take place before the trial in the Fletcher case. Prosecutors say they will pursue the death penalty if Abston is convicted of first-degree murder, but no trial date has been set in that case. headtopics.com

The killing of Fletcher, a 34-year-old kindergarten teacher and mother of two, shocked the Memphis community led to a flood of support for her family. Runners in Memphis and several other cities held an early-morningAbston was arrested after police detected his DNA on sandals found near the location where Fletcher was last seen, an arrest affidavit said.

After Fletcher’s death, the Legislature passed a law requiring the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue a quarterly report on sexual assault kit testing times. Abston’s lawyer, Juni Ganguli, has filed a change of venue motion seeking to have jurors from the Nashville area hear the rape case. Ganguli says heavy media coverage and social media commentary threaten Abston’s ability to receive a fair trial if Memphis-area jurors are used. headtopics.com

Ganguli said social media comments about news stories in the Fletcher case have been overwhelmingly negative and toxic. “I understand people are angry. That’s not lost on me,” Ganguli said. “With that said, in order to ensure that this man gets a fair trial, that the system works, you’ve got have a fair and impartial jury.

