Trial date set for driver in deadly crash that killed 2 state troopers

The woman accused of hitting and killing two state troopers, along with another man, on I-95 last year is set for trial in December. Her lawyers had hoped to postpone the trial as she is now pregnantJayana Webb, 23, of Schwenksville, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, manslaughter, third-degree murder and related charges.

She was charged after being involved in a crash on March 21 of last year, where she, allegedly, drove into Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca, 29, and Martin F. Mack III, 33, along with 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Olivera, whom the officers were trying to help as he walked along I-95.Bail Denied for Driver Charged in DUI Crash That Killed 2 Troopers, Man

Last week, Webb's legal team attempted to postpone her trial -- which is set for Dec. 4 -- citing the fact that Webb is currently pregnant, notedAlso, as noted by KYW Newsradio, during a hearing the judge permitted some of Webb's social media posts to be used at the upcoming trial. headtopics.com

Prosecutors noted that, in the months before the crash, Webb had called herself"the best drunk driver ever," in a social media post. Police claim Webb gave a post-Miranda Rights statement to officers that she had been drinking “strawberry Henny” -- referring to Hennessy Cognac -- on the evening of the crash.

Also, on the night of the crash, the slain troopers had pulled Webb over before they received a radio call about Olivera being on the roadway. They left Webb to respond to that call.

